Damian Isaac Rodriquez, 26, of Victoria, was jailed Wednesday on four warrants as well as on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Three of the arrests on warrants were made by deputies and were dated Feb. 8 and April 5. They include two warrants charging him with surety off bond in possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case and a criminal trespass case, as well as on a warrant charging him with property theft less than $2,500 with a previous conviction.
Officers arrested him on the other warrant dated May 5 that charges him with assault causing injury to a family member.
Rodriquez has since been released from jail.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 27 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 27 on a on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Corpus Christi woman by deputies Sept. 27 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member involving impediment of breathing or circulation case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 27 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in harassment of a public servant case.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 27 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on warrants charging him with driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and no final resolution, three counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, as well as warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case and a possession of marijuana less than 2ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 28 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 28 on suspicion of property theft less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies Sept. 28 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.