Deputies arrested Tyler Painter, 21, of Victoria, on Tuesday morning, on a possession of marijuana charge after a traffic stop, a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office press release said Wednesday.
Deputy Alex Garcia stopped Painter for a vehicle equipment violation and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle during his interaction with Painter, according to the release.
Painter admitted he had just smoked marijuana and that he had some of the drug in his vehicle, the release said.
While searching Painter’s vehicle, Garcia found two bags of marijuana.
The passenger in the vehicle was cited for under 2 ounces of marijuana and released.
Painter was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces-5 pounds.
He remained jailed Wednesday afternoon with his bail set at $5,000.