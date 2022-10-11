A Victoria man imprisoned for steroid distribution charges in 2018 was arrested last week on charges accusing him of again possessing the drug.
On Oct. 4, local authorities arrested Trace Britton Adams, 43, along with a woman, Lisa Brzozowske, of Victoria, during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Perth Road, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office news release issued Tuesday.
Both were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams. Adams also was charged with tampering with evidence and violation of parole.
During the stop, authorities arrested Adams on a warrant for parole violation and found 92 grams of methamphetamine and bottles of steroids in Adams' vehicle, authorities said.
A search warrant was then executed for a storage unit the pair had just left before they were pulled over, according to the media release. During that search, authorities found a large amount of steroids and drug manufacturing materials.
On Monday, while continuing the investigation of Adams, authorities stopped Charles Brance Adams, of Victoria, and found 400 grams of methamphetamine and $7,400 in his vehicle. It's unclear whether the two men are related.
Trace Adams remained jailed Tuesday with bonds totaling $100,000, and Brzozowske remained jailed Tuesday with bonds totaling $70,000.
After Charles Adams' arrest, authorities also searched a home in the 100 block of Perth Road and found a large amount of drug distribution materials as well as more methamphetamine and steroids of an undisclosed amount.
Charles Adams was arrested and remained jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $120,000.
In 2018, jurors found Trace Adams guilty of two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 28-200 grams. Authorities said they had found him in possession of numerous vials of steroids during a traffic stop in Victoria in 2016.
Adams was sentenced to 10 years in prison.