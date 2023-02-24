Arrested
- VICTORIA – A 47- year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 23 on suspicion of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intention to cause serious bodily injury/mental.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 23 on warrants charging her with assault causing bodily injury and obstruction or retaliation.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 23 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers on suspicion of Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 23 on a warrant charging him with sexual abuse of a child, continuous victim under 14 years of age.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 24 on Goliad County warrants charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a vehicle cases.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, second offense case.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 24 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 24 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal mischief between $100-$750 cases.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Bloomington man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 24 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 24 on a warrant charging surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than.15 case.
DeWitt County
- CUERO - A 49-year-old Beeville woman by Yoakum police Feb. 17 on suspicion of two cases of criminal mischief.
- CUERO – A 66-year-old Victoria woman by Cuero police Feb. 17 on Calhoun County warrants charging her with engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, and possession of gambling device/equipment.
- CUERO – A 38-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero policer Feb. 17 on suspicion of three counts of expired operator’s license and running a red light.
- CUERO -A 28-year-old Cuero man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a control substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and driving while license invalid with pervious conviction.
- CUERO – A 25-year-old Cuero woman by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 18 on suspicion of possession of a control substance less than 1 gram, possession of a control Substance less than 1 gram, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – An 18-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Feb. 21 on suspicion of claim lottery prize fraud between $200- $10,000 and theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- CUERO - An 18-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Feb. 22 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- CUERO – A 45-year-old Nordheim man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 22 on a warrant charging him with violation of promise to appear in court, and on suspicion of possession of a control substance less than 1 gram, no driver’s license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- CUERO - A 25-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Feb. 22 on suspicion of public intoxication.
- CUERO – A 34-year-old Gwynn Oak, Maryland man Feb.22 on warrants charging him with forgery of governmental national institute money security and money laundering, $30,000.
- CUERO – A 47-year-old San Antonio woman by a state trooper Feb. 22 on two Bexar County warrants charging her with driving while license invalid with previous convictions.