Officers arrested Christopher John Shields, 27, of Victoria, on Thursday, on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Shields remained jailed Thursday with a bond of $1,000.
In an unrelated case, deputies arrested Adriana Maria Perez, 22, of Victoria, on Wednesday, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Perez had since been released from jail as of Thursday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 2 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor theft and on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA —A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 2 on suspicion of burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 2 on warrants charging her with abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence and property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a deadly conduct by discharging a firearm near people case and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense case.