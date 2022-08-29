Deputies arrested Mark Louis Scheibelhut, 62, of Victoria, Saturday, on suspicion of cruelty to animals, involving torture.
Scheibelhut was released Sunday.
Deputies arrested Damian Lee Lancon, 29, of Corpus Christi, Friday on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a deadly conduct, discharge of a weapon, case.
Lancon was released Monday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 26 on warrants charging her with parole violation, assault causing injury to a family member, and two counts of property theft $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 26 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 26 on warrants charging him with two counts of criminal mischief impairing or interrupting public service.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 26 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation, criminal trespassing and assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 26 on a warrant charging him with reckless driving.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 26 on a warrant charging her with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 26 on warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Gonzales man by deputies Aug. 27 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, as well as on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by by deputies Aug. 27 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, engaging in organized criminal activity and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a assault of a family or household member causing injury case as well as on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 27 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces-5 pounds and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than .15%.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 27 on warrants charging her with surety off bond in property theft between $100-$750, two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces cases, as well as on a warrant charging her with failing to identify a fugitive by intentionally giving false information.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Telfener man by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a family or household member with a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 28 on warrants charging him with assault causing injury to a family member and bail jumping and failure to appear, as well as on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a failure to identify a fugitive by intentionally giving false information case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 28 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Inez man by troopers Aug. 28 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
