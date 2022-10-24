A man is believed to have gone missing over the weekend during a kayaking trip in Calhoun County, authorities said.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said that his office was informed of a social media post on Sunday morning, which claimed a man was missing in Boggy Bayou. The post said the missing man is 37 years old and from Victoria.
The bayou is located on the north end of Port O'Connor.
The missing man's SUV was parked in an area of the bayou in Calhoun County, the post said. The father expected the man home the night before and drove out to search for him.
Vickery said his office has had no contact with the man's family and no one has reported him missing. The sheriff's office, Calhoun County game wardens and the U.S. Coast Guard have all aided in the search.
As of Monday afternoon, Vickery said the missing man's vehicle was still parked next to the bayou. About 20 personnel have searched the bayou area, the Port O'Connor area and north trough the Powderhorn Ranch, Vickery said, using boat, helicopter and ground searches. The searches have no yielded results, he said.
Vickery said he would not disclose the man's identity because he has not been reported missing.
"We are tracking every lead we can, but we can only do so much because we have no missing person report," Vickery said. "We have not had contact with his family. They may have found him already as far as we know. We can't give out his name because technically he's not missing."