The Victoria County Sheriff's Office arrested Victoria resident Felipe Rubio, 42, at 4:53 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14-years-old.
Beyond the charge for the arrest additional details of the case were unavailable Friday, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin.
As of Friday afternoon, Rubio had been released from Victoria County Jail, said Franklin and Victoria County Jail records.
Continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14-years-old is considered a first-degree felony punishable by life in prison or 25-99 years, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Arrested
- VICTORIA – A 47- year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 23 on suspicion of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intention to cause serious bodily injury/mental.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 23 on warrants charging her with assault causing bodily injury and obstruction or retaliation.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 23 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers on suspicion of Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 24 on Goliad County warrants charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a vehicle cases.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, second offense case.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 24 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 24 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal mischief between $100-$750 cases.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Bloomington man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 24 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 24 on a warrant charging surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than.15 case.
DeWitt County
- CUERO - A 49-year-old Beeville woman by Yoakum police Feb. 17 on suspicion of two cases of criminal mischief.
- CUERO – A 66-year-old Victoria woman by Cuero police Feb. 17 on Calhoun County warrants charging her with engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, and possession of gambling device/equipment.
- CUERO – A 38-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero policer Feb. 17 on suspicion of three counts of expired operator’s license and running a red light.
- CUERO -A 28-year-old Cuero man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a control substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and driving while license invalid with pervious conviction.
- CUERO – A 25-year-old Cuero woman by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 18 on suspicion of possession of a control substance less than 1 gram, possession of a control Substance less than 1 gram, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – An 18-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Feb. 21 on suspicion of claim lottery prize fraud between $200- $10,000 and theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- CUERO - An 18-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Feb. 22 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- CUERO – A 45-year-old Nordheim man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 22 on a warrant charging him with violation of promise to appear in court, and on suspicion of possession of a control substance less than 1 gram, no driver’s license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- CUERO - A 25-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Feb. 22 on suspicion of public intoxication.
- CUERO – A 34-year-old Gwynn Oak, Maryland man Feb.22 on warrants charging him with forgery of governmental national institute money security and money laundering, $30,000.
- CUERO – A 47-year-old San Antonio woman by a state trooper Feb. 22 on two Bexar County warrants charging her with driving while license invalid with previous convictions.