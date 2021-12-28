ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and on a warrant charging him violation of probation in property theft valued between $100 - $750 case and burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member with previous offenses.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Corpus Christi woman by officers Dec. 27 on a warrant charging her on two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of injury to a child or elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by troopers Dec. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1 - 4 gram and on a warrant charging her with property theft valued between $100 - $750.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on warrant charging him with engaging with organized criminal activity, property theft between $2,500 - $30,000 and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 - 200 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.