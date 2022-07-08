Victoria resident Trey Aragon, 24, pleaded guilty to four assault charges Wednesday, including three for assaulting three detention officers while awaiting trial.
Aragon was sentenced to 20 years in state prison on two separate aggravated assault charges, according to a Victoria District Attorney’s office news release.
One aggravated assault charge was from when he was first arrested by Victoria police for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting case in the 2800 block of Odem Street in November 2020. The second charge came when he attacked a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office detention officer with a disposable razor. He received an additional charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, according to the news release.
He assaulted two other officers during the razor attack resulting in Aragon receiving two charges of assault of a public servant. He was sentenced to five years for each charge, according to the news release.
Aragon will serve his sentences concurrently and must serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole because the offenses involved a deadly weapon, according to the release.
The sentence of 20 years is the maximum prison sentence for an aggravated assault charge, a second-degree felony, according to the release.
The case was prosecuted by Arnold Hayden, chief assistant district attorney. Aragon was represented by Victoria defense attorney Keith Weiser, according to the release.
