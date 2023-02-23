A man's brother and mother were taken to the hospital after a jury found him guilty of drug and assault charges at the Victoria County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.
Gabriel Louis Castellano Jr., 32, of Victoria, was found guilty of manufacture or delivery of between 4-200 grams of heroin and of assault causing injury by impeding breathing on Thursday, District Judge Julie Bauknight said.
Castellano's aunt, Barbara Guajardo, said Castellano's brother collapsed and his mother had a panic attack as the verdict was read. Fire personnel arrived at the courthouse and took Castellano's brother and mother to an area hospital.
Both convictions are felony convictions. The drug charge is a first-degree felony, while the assault is third degree.
Castellano has a long list of other drug and assault convictions in Victoria County, dating back to 2008, Assistant District Attorney Andrea Harvey told jurors during the sentencing phase of the trial.
In June, Castellano was charged on three counts of abandoning or endangering a child without intention to return, and on stalking, assault and drug possession.
He has also violated parole, Harvey said.
"Your actions have consequences. He needs to learn that," Harvey said. "He had a lot of chances. He is learning the hard way."
The jury, three women and nine men, gave Castellano a 60-year prison sentence for the drug charge and a 70-year sentence for the assault.
Castellano cried as the sentences were handed down. As he was put in handcuffs, he asked his former girlfriend, who he was found guilty of choking, to take care of his daughter. She was also crying as the sentence was read.
He looked at his family and said, "I love you all."