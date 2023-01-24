A Victoria man died in a crash outside Goliad Monday morning, authorities said.
Zachary Alan Wilkinson, age not available, was driving a United Parcel Service 2019 Freightliner box truck when he struck the rear of a tractor trailer driven by Tedderrin Dontrell Powell, of Houston, at 11:24 a.m. on U.S. 183 North, five miles north of Goliad, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, said Tuesday.
Construction on U.S. 183 North closed one lane of traffic. A flag signalman had traffic stopped at the construction site when Wilkinson slammed into Powell's trailer. Powell was stopped with "several other vehicles," San Miguel said.
"For some reason, he failed to slow down where traffic was stopped," San Miguel said.
Wilkinson was declared dead at the crash site at 11:35 a.m. by Goliad Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Schulze.
Powell, age not available, was not injured, San Miguel said.
The crash remains under investigation, San Miguel said.