A Victoria man lost control of his truck and died in a crash near Port Lavaca Saturday morning, authorities said.

About 1:44 a.m., Trey Ross, 26, was traveling north on SH 238 when he swerved into an oncoming lane while approaching a curve and then drove into a ditch, hitting a culvert, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Department of Public Safety spokesman, said Tuesday.

The crash happened 1 mile south of Port Lavaca.

Ross was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan and was the only occupant.

Ross was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, where he was declared dead at 2:40 a.m., San Miguel said.

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

