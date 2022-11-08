A Victoria man lost control of his truck and died in a crash near Port Lavaca Saturday morning, authorities said.
About 1:44 a.m., Trey Ross, 26, was traveling north on SH 238 when he swerved into an oncoming lane while approaching a curve and then drove into a ditch, hitting a culvert, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Department of Public Safety spokesman, said Tuesday.
The crash happened 1 mile south of Port Lavaca.
Ross was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan and was the only occupant.
Ross was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, where he was declared dead at 2:40 a.m., San Miguel said.