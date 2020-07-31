A man was found dead on Friday morning near Warburton Road off U.S. 77, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Family members had requested a welfare check on the 64-year-old Victoria resident, who was last seen leaving his home early Wednesday. His car was found abandoned later that night.
Sheriff Justin Marr said he does not plan to release the name of the man, who is believed to have died as a result of medical-related issues combined with heat exposure.
Law enforcement personnel spent several hours searching for the man on Thursday before resuming their search on Friday, he said.
Marr and deputies, along with staff from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice units in Cuero and Beeville, discovered the body during a two-hour search of the area off Warburton Road at about 11:10 a.m.
A bloodhound trained in scent detection was brought in by TDCJ to assist with the search.
There was no indication of foul play involved in the death, Marr said, but Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Posey could not be reached for comment.
