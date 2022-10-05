A Victoria man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for child sex abuse.
Victoriano Cruz Alvarado, 28, received 55 years in prison, Constance Filley Johnson, Victoria County district attorney, said.
Alvarado was indicted May 6, 2021, on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to court records. Testimony began Monday, ending Tuesday. He was found guilty and sentenced Wednesday.
The trial was scheduled twice — in September 2021 and again in March — but both times Alvarado requested a new attorney. It was then set to begin May 11, but the defendant’s attorney announced they were not ready for trial, according to court documents. It was next rescheduled for Aug. 17 but was canceled at that time.
Steven Kidder was the lead defense attorney, while Filley Johnson represented the state.