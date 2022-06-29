A Victoria man was sentenced to 95 months in federal prison Wednesday, after pleading guilty in April to possession of meth with the intention to distribute the drug, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Michael Salazar was driving a vehicle with a female passenger with an outstanding warrant on July 22, 2021, according to the release, which was issued Wednesday. Law enforcement officials were conducting surveillance on the woman, which led them to Salazar.
When law enforcement officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Salazar did not initially comply. When he finally stopped, authorities searched his vehicle and discovered 22.65 grams of "100% pure" meth in Salazar's vehicle, according to authorities.
Salazar, a member of the Tango Valluco, Tango Blast, and Tango Houston gangs, tried to destroy evidence both during the traffic stop and while he was in jail, according to authorities.
He tried to pass the meth to the woman, who accompanied him, and demanded that she "take the charge" for him, according to authorities.
While jailed, he instructed another woman to deactivate his Facebook account and "erase everything."
Salazar will remain in custody pending transfer to a federal prison.
Salazar has six prior drug convictions.
