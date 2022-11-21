A Victoria man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to the continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a news releases from the Victoria County District Attorney's Office.
Joe Anthony Carrera, 49, was indicted last summer on four counts of sexual abuse of a child, acording to the news release. He sexually abused a child over a six-month period from August 2021 and February 2022, beginning when the child was 6 years old.
Sentences under this penal code section qualify for neither parole nor early release for good behavior and must be served day for day, according to the news release.
Assistant District Attorney Zac Miles prosecuted the case. Judge Eli Garza presided and defense attorney Tali Villafranca represented the defendant.