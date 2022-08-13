During Tuesday evening's meeting, the Victoria City Council will again discuss the issue of what books should be in the library.
Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight said he would open a discussion among the council members on what the library collection development policy should be. This follows a decision earlier this month by the Victoria County Commissioners Court, which unanimously supported a parents group that has been trying to remove 44 children's books from the Victoria Public Library which primarily deal with gay, lesbian or transgender issues.
"I think there is some misunderstanding," Bauknight said. "We need to get our policy in line. If you look at the law, Playboy and Penthouse are not in the library. We don't allow it."
Bauknight said if those books were kept in the public library, they would need to be separated so a parent could check them out for a child.
"We need to start working for a solution," Bauknight said. "We need to protect some innocence of children."
Because the county owns the building where the library is located at 302 N. Main St., county commissioners said they could evict the library if need be. Though county officials later said that would not have happened, Bauknight said the fact that people were concerned means the city needs to address the issue. County Judge Ben Zeller said four new appointees to the library’s advisory board would be approved by the commissioners court next month.
A total of 44 books have been requested to be banned from the Victoria Public Library, including 21 reevaluated by the library’s advisory board in 2021. A group of parents attended a July 19 city council meeting, complaining that some books at the Victoria Public Library were pornographic and harmful to children. They did not respond to requests to comment.
The books, which are all about LGBTQ children and teens, were objected to by the group that appeared before the city in several meetings over the past few months. In December, members of the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board voted to uphold the library director’s decision to keep all 21 contested books in the library’s collection.
A group of Victoria residents had originally submitted 43 formal citizen request forms for reevaluation of library materials in the summer of 2021. The library’s director denied the requests to remove the materials or move them to a designated area in the library.
Twelve residents then appealed the decision for the 21 books, requiring the advisory board to make a final decision. Most of the 21 books belong in the juvenile or young adult sections of the library, and most specifically deal with lesbian, gay or trans issues affecting children or teens.
All of the books held by the library require a child’s parents to sign them out, Victoria Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone previously said. She said the library needs to retain such books because they are written for often-marginalized communities in Victoria.
The meeting will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at 107 West Juan Linn St.
