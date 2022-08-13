Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.