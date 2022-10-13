Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight presented on Wednesday afternoon to a chamber of commerce luncheon a picture of what is expected to come to the city in the future.
"We have the best group of men and women to serve the city council," Bauknight said. "I want to highlight what the city does every day. Our employees are very conscientious."
Bauknight said the City of Victoria adopted 2023 budget would be $183,131,658. He said the simple maintenance of roadways, sewers and trash pickup took an immense amount of effort. He said the city department of public works had repaired 32,400 potholes in the last year, maintained 326 miles of roadway and maintained 350 miles of underground sewer and water lines.
"We have a good plan laid out," Bauknight said.
The mayor mentioned that the Victoria Mall, 7800 N. Navarro St., would be getting a new anchor store. Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply is opening four stores in Texas, including one as an anchor store in the Victoria Mall. The other locations would be in San Marcos, Schertz and Killeen, according to Murdoch's company website. Bauknight compared the store to Bass Pro Shops in terms of what they sell.
Murdoch's stores carry Western clothing, footwear, sporting goods, fencing, yard care items, animal feed and health care, tools and firearms. Murdoch’s started in 1994 in Bozeman, Montana and now operates 34 stores in Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Idaho and Nebraska.
"Another anchor was needed at the mall," Bauknight said following the meeting. "We are trying to get into the mindset of revitalizing the area."
The budget, which went into effect on Oct. 1, is expected to generate about $1.37 million more revenue because of increased property values and new property added to the tax rolls. During the presentation, Bauknight said the property taxes don't cover the cost of the Victoria Fire Department and the Victoria Police Department.
Bauknight informed the chamber members of the plans for downtown Victoria by the bicentennial on April 13, 2024. DeLeon Plaza is to be completed then and will include plans for a permanent stage, public restrooms and improved lighting. The city plans to unveil brass statues of Martin De Leon, the only Mexican to found a colony in Texas, and his wife Patricia De La Garza during the bicentennial.