A Victoria mobile home fire left five members of a family in critical condition on Wednesday morning, according to the fire department.
About 12:40 a.m., the Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department were dispatched to a fire reported in the 2500 block of Lone Tree Road, according to police and fire department Facebook posts. There, they found a mobile home engulfed in flames.
Fire officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
First responders found a small child outside the residence and neighbors attempting to extract other residents from a window.
Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the mobile home when firefighters and officers entered the residence and extracted two unconscious adults and two unconscious children.
All five of the people were taken to San Antonio hospitals, where they remained in critical condition on Wednesday.
The investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing as of Wednesday.