Cheyenne Davis vividly remembers the day she gave birth to her son Kyro.
“I had tears of joy, just knowing that I had a safe baby and a safe delivery,” Davis said.
For some, Mother’s Day is a celebration of mothers and the role they provide. Many mothers have celebrated the holiday countless times before. For other moms, Sunday will be their first time celebrating as a mom.
Davis is one of the new mothers celebrating their first Mother’s Day this year. She gave birth to her son eight months ago and has been raising him with her boyfriend Carlton Tarver.
When Davis learned of her pregnancy, she was surprised.
But to her benefit, her background in child care helped to prepare her for raising a child.
“At first I was shocked, but then I was excited,” Davis said. “Working with kids but now having my own, it would be different to me.”
Davis credits her passion for working with children as a motivating factor for her becoming a mother. Her passion for kids has translated into a passion for raising her son.
“I love to see kids grow and watch their different milestones,” Davis said.
One of Kyro’s recent milestones was saying “mama” for the first time.
Davis recently earned a Child Development Associate credential, which she credits with helping her learn how to raise her son.
Davis' boyfriend also speaks highly of her ability of being a good mother.
"She's very responsible," Tarver said. "If one takes on a specific role, then the other fills out another one. We complement each other."
Being a new mother comes with good and bad challenges, Davis said.
“I'm able to see him every day and see the different things that he's learning as he gets older. I really enjoy that," she said.
In addition to the good challenges, there are some difficulties that Davis has been experiencing for the first time, like not being able to understand why her son was sick and trying to figure what to do in a situation like that.
Davis credits her faith and prayer for assisting her through tough times as a first-time mother.
“There's some days where it's hard being a first-time mother. I really believe that prayer changes things,” Davis said.
Nearing her first Mother’s Day as a mom, Davis hopes to raise her son the right way with her boyfriend.
“I want to start teaching him that he can be anything he wants to be, start him at a young age," she said.