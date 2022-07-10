Victoria City Council Manager Jesús Garza wants visitors to Victoria in 2024 to get some sense of the city's past to better understand the town.
Statues of Martin De Leon, the only Mexican to found a colony in Texas, and his wife Patricia De La Garza will be unveiled on April 13, 2024. The statues will be forged in brass and placed on a large piece of granite at the corner of Main and Forrest streets in front of the Six Flags monument at De Leon Plaza, the Victoria Advocate earlier reported.
"There's an opportunity with our bicentennial to assert our tourism brand," Garza said. "Not too many people know the heritage of Victoria. It was the beginning of development in Texas and there's a lot of rich history. We can mark a new era of tourism and bring in new visitors.
Victoria is named for General Guadalupe Victoria, who became the first president of independent Mexico, according to Encyclopedia General.
"We're going through the budget to see which projects are next," Garza said. "We want to look at De Leon Plaza for the bicentennial. We definitely have plans to expand the plaza."
The estimated cost of the statues is $300,000 and would be funded by the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Victoria Advocate previously reported. The Martin De Leon colony, like the Austin colony, was instrumental in the colonization of Texas.
De Leon was the only true Tejano empresario, and his colony was second only to that of Stephen F. Austin’s in terms of success, according to the De Leon Memorial.
The early Tejano culture that arrived with De Leon when he carved this part of Texas from the wilderness stressed the importance of family, community and God, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
His 22,140-acre ranch was located in what is now southeastern Victoria County, according to Discover Texas. What is now Victoria was established on April 13, 1824, under the state of the First Mexican Republic by De Leon. The Tejano culture was the root of many things that today are synonymous with “Texas” itself, such as ranching, roping, rodeos, cowboys and Mexican food.
De Leon and 41 Mexican families “of good moral character” were given permission to establish the colony. His colonists were exempt for seven years from duties on everything except tobacco and from the customary excises on crops for 10 years.
Not all the colonists were Mexicans. A few Anglo settlers were already living in the area, and some Irish came to the area, bringing the number of non-Mexican families to 16, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
By 1834, Guadalupe Victoria had a population of about 300 residents. During the Texas Revolution, Guadalupe Victoria contributed soldiers and supplies to pro-revolutionary forces. After the Mexican army defeated James Fannin at the Battle of Coleto, the town was occupied by Mexican forces. After Santa Anna was defeated at the battle of San Jacinto, the town's Mexican residents were driven out by the Anglo settlers who renamed it Victoria, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
De Leon stood 6 feet tall and was skilled as a horseman and Indian fighter. The Indians called him "Capitan Vacas Michas" or "Captain Plenty of Cows," because he appeased raiding parties by feeding them beef, according to Texas History Online.
De Leon's thousands of cattle carried the first brand in Texas, an E and J connected, signifying "Espititu de Jesus", used by Jesuits for hundreds of years, registering the historic brand in 1807. As a devout Catholic, De Leon planned to build a church here when he became the first victim of the cholera epidemic of 1833 and died, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
“It’s a big part of the bicentennial celebration and dedication ceremony to honor the De Leon family,” Joel Novosad, director of the city’s Convention & Visitors Bureau, said. “It’s a part of that visualization of the fantastic history we have here.”
Among the issues Novosad said the city wanted to highlight was De Leon's legacy and the city's founding as the only Mexican colony in Texas. De Leon's and Victoria's role in the development of Texas' premiere early industry, cattle ranching. The city also wants to determine how best to focus on the historic homes, buildings and architecture during the bicentennial year.
Another institution that will be celebrating its bicentennial year is St. Mary’s Catholic Church parish. The parish was founded in 1824, and the current church sits on land donated by De Leon’s wife, Patricia de la Garza, according to Save Texas History.
Novosad said during his presentation to the City Council that to ensure that the city can commit sufficient time and resources to the bicentennial, Bootfest will be put on hold through the end of the 2024 bicentennial celebration.
“Planning Bootfest is an intense process that begins in January for an October festival,” Novosad explained. “The bicentennial will be a much greater undertaking because the celebration will last throughout the year, not just one weekend.”
During the presentation, Novosad also talked about the city’s upcoming tourism rebranding effort. Later this year, the Convention and Visitor's Bureau will work with a consulting agency to develop a comprehensive tourism strategy that emphasizes what makes Victoria unique. The CVB plans to use the bicentennial celebration as the launch pad for a new era of tourism efforts in Victoria.
“The bicentennial is a unique opportunity to honor our community’s history and celebrate the growth of our city,” said Mayor Jeff Bauknight.
