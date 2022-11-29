Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. announced he will leave Victoria and begin a new job as police chief of Carrollton, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Arredondo's final day as the head of the department will be Dec. 30. He has been in the position since Nov. 30, 2020.
During his time with the city, Arredondo improved the department’s technology and data resources, according to the news release. He also supported the city manager’s compensation efforts to attract and retain Victoria’s workforce and, more recently, played a large role in crime reduction efforts.
“None of what we’ve accomplished could have been done without the support of Victoria’s city council, city management, and community,” Arredondo said. “This community has been tremendous.”
Under Arredondo’s leadership, intelligence-based crime reduction was a key focus, according to the release. This data-driven approach contributed to a 30% violent crime reduction compared to last year. He also has been instrumental in supporting the department’s increased community outreach efforts as well as the recruitment of local talent.
“I’m grateful for Chief Arredondo’s leadership over the last two years,” City Manager Jesús Garza said. “We have made great strides in improving our police department, and I look forward to working with the next chief on a slew of efforts, including the new $30 million Public Safety Headquarter building currently under design.”
Garza will soon coordinate with an outside recruitment firm to help with the city’s search for Arredondo’s replacement. Interim plans will be announced soon. A permanent police chief is expected to be announced in the spring. Interim plans will be announced in the near future.