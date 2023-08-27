Victoria police have identified the man whose truck crashed into a ditch behind Walgreens on Airline Road Thursday afternoon.
The driver of the 2010 F-150 was identified as William Coffee, 60, of Victoria, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a Victoria police spokesperson.
Coffee was found dead after crashing the truck into a ditch behind the pharmacy. He suffered a medical episode while driving, which caused him to lose control, Victoria Police Sgt. Brandon Allen said Thursday. The nature of the episode is unknown.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Mary Ann Rivera held an inquest and declared the man dead at the scene Thursday. Rivera did not order an autopsy, saying there was no need for one.