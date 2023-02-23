Police are investigating the death of an 8-month-old child.
The child was found "unresponsive" after police responded to a call in the 2000 block of Sam Houston Drive about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a Victoria Police Department news release issued Thursday afternoon.
Victoria Fire Department officials were already at the home when officers arrived.
The investigation, which police described as a "death investigation" was ongoing.
