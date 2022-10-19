The Victoria City Council approved Tuesday enhancing the cameras worn by police officers as well as those in interrogation rooms and patrol cars.
"Technology is the key," said Victoria Deputy Police Chief Chuck Young, who oversees the operations and patrol side of the department. "If you can improve technology, that's a force multiplier."
The council entered into an agreement for $1.2 million with Axon Enterprise for the purchase of digital recording devices, software storage and improved Tasers to assist the police department. Axon Enterprise, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has supplied the Tasers, officer-worn cameras and in-car cameras used by officers in the Victoria Police Department for eight years.
Although the city has held multiple contracts with Axon over the years, the agreement Tuesday would consolidate all those programs in one five-year plan which would expire in 2027. That agreement would result in a refund of $15,047 for paid-for but undelivered services from Axon and an overall savings of $713,428. Tuesday's agreement meant the city would pay $225,000 this month to Axon, which was already approved in the city's 2023 budget. There would be yearly payments until October 2026.
Young, who served with the Dallas Police Department for almost 40 years, told the council this upgraded technology better protected the chain of evidence for officers. The decision was unanimously approved by the Victoria City Council.
"This is where all the digital evidence is stored," Young told the council. "All upgrades over the course of the contracts are free."
Young said this would represent a complete enhancement in evidence storage and documenting crime scenes.
"Good quality audio and video would be a total upgrade," Young said. "You have better video quality, better resolution and better sound quality."
Evidence storage with a digital footprint also would mean better evidence collection, Young said.
"It upgrades everything we've had so far," Young said.