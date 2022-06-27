On Sunday, Victoria Preservation Inc. opened the doors to five historic homes and buildings in Victoria.
VPI held their 2022 Historic Homes Tour to allow access inside some of Victoria's landmarks.
The homes and buildings included the Old Nazareth Academy, Lander-Hopkins House, D.H Regan House, and Nave Museum.
VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour
Visitors wait outside to take a look inside the D.H Regan house during the VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour on Sunday afternoon in downtown Victoria.
VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour
Visitors approach the D.H Regan House to take a tour inside the famous home during the VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour on Sunday.
VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour
The Old Nazareth Academy on 105 W. Church St. during the VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour in downtown Victoria on Sunday.
VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour
Liz Heiser gives a tour of the interior of Old Nazareth Academy for the VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour in downtown Victoria on Sunday.
VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour
Liz Heiser shows off the dining room inside Old Nazareth Academy during the VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour on Sunday.
VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour
Judy Gilley guides a tour inside Old Nazareth Academy during the VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour in downtown Victoria on Sunday.
VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour
The Lander-Hopkins house during the VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour on Sunday afternoon in downtown Victoria.
VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour
The Nave Museum during the VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour on Sunday afternoon in downtown Victoria.
VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour
The interior of The Nave Museum pictured during the VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour on Sunday afternoon in downtown Victoria.
VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour
The D.H Regan House during the VPI 2022 Historic Homes Tour on Sunday afternoon in downtown Victoria.
Visitors were to able to gain access to the buildings and join guided tours to learn more about their local history.
