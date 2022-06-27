On Sunday, Victoria Preservation Inc. opened the doors to five historic homes and buildings in Victoria.

VPI held their 2022 Historic Homes Tour to allow access inside some of Victoria's landmarks.

The homes and buildings included the Old Nazareth Academy, Lander-Hopkins House, D.H Regan House, and Nave Museum.

Visitors were to able to gain access to the buildings and join guided tours to learn more about their local history.