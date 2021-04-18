When the statewide shutdown occurred last year in March, the Victoria Public Library, like many other businesses in the city, had to suddenly change their whole business model seemingly overnight.
“We had to scramble to figure out what we were going to do to maintain the connection to our community,” said Dayna Williams-Capone, director of the Victoria Public Library. “And within 24 hours my staff had developed a virtual program we could then run through Facebook Live.”
Williams-Capone will present the library’s 2020 annual report, which highlights how her staff dealt with the difficulties of the pandemic last year, to the Victoria City Council on Tuesday.
As social distancing kept in-person events to a minimum, the library transitioned to virtual programs, hosting nearly 200 since March 2020, which garnered close to 70,000 views online.
Like many libraries across the state, the Victoria Public Library began offering curbside pickup almost immediately. They also partnered with Meals on Wheels to deliver materials to senior citizens who were unable to safely visit the library during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m really pleased with the way during the pandemic we stayed connected to our community,” said Williams-Capone. “Because that’s really important to us.”
The shutdown in the early part of the year also allowed the library to complete a planned renovation and reflooring project while the library was closed to the public.
“If we would’ve had to open during that, it would’ve been just a lot more hassle,” she said. “So it worked out very smoothly.”
Looking ahead, the library is now working on developing new long term goals for 2022 and beyond. And while they hope to get back to doing more in-person events with larger numbers, Williams-Capone said, they’re in no rush to stop doing the virtual events.
The summer will be a transition period, she added, as they figure out how much they can do in person, while ideally lessening the number of virtual events.
On Tuesday, the City Council will also hear the annual financial peport from the city’s chief financial officer, Gilbert Reyna, and will consider approving a request from the Victoria Main Street Program to amend the Itinerant Vendor's Permit ordinance to include Main Street with Parks and Recreation as exempt from the permit requirements.
The request was made at the last meeting, but tabled for further discussion after Councilman Jeff Bauknight raised concerns over why the permit ordinance should be waived for Main Street events.
“I personally think it's a great idea,” said Councilman Ricky De La Garza. “I’m not sure I see the downside to it. I think it's a positive thing for Victoria and a way of promoting growth in the downtown area.”
