Former Victoria County Commissioner and beloved local feed store owner Wayne Douglas Dierlam, 80, died Sunday of amyloidosis.
Dierlam was the owner of the Dierlam Feed Store, 914 NE Water St. in Victoria, and a visitation will be held for him at Rosewood Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Church, preceded by a rosary at 9:30 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
"I want him to be remembered as a kind, giving and loving man," said his wife Evelyn Dierlam on Tuesday. "He was kind to everyone. He wasn't rude to anyone. Wayne was supposed to live forever."
He married his wife in 1968, and they had three children, Bryan Dierlam, Brad Dierlam and Brandyn Sneed, as well as seven grandchildren.
Wayne Dierlam died in his sleep Sunday at his home. Dierlam died peacefully due to complications from amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder diagnosed earlier this year. Amyloidosis is a multisystemic disease in which TTR proteins with unstable structures misfold and aggregate into amyloid fibrils, which deposit in the heart and other organs. The diagnosis of ATTR-CM is often delayed or missed.
"What you saw was what you got," his son Bryan Dierlam said. "People may not know how much work he did behind the scenes to work out problems. He did a lot of legwork because he was driven by the sense of purpose."
Wayne Dierlam's father A.T. Dierlam relocated their family from Calhoun County to Victoria in 1950. At the time, his father operated a custom hay baling business that served many of the ranchers throughout the Coastal Bend. When his father died in 1965, his wife Gladiola Dierlam and their six children took over the hay business. The family acquired the old Goldman Gin property, which they had been using for hay storage, and in 1969 added a feed store to their business.
Wayne Dierlam continued to offer a high level of service at Dierlam Feed, operating out of the location on Water Street for more than 50 years. At Dierlam Feed, generations of families have found what they need to keep their ranches running.
Dierlam was a farmer, rancher, small business owner, elected official, and community leader and volunteer. From the time he joined the U.S. Army in 1960 until his final days, he lived his belief of serving his country, his community and his fellow citizens. Dierlam's list of involvement is long because he was never one to sit on the bench when something needed to be done. He often asked himself and others, “If not you, who? If not now, when?”
Dierlam served three years in the Army from 1960 to 1963, with an extended posting in South Korea during the Cuban Missile Crisis. While on full alert and prepared for imminent invasion from the North, he was aware of the forces arrayed against him on the other side of the fence. He always remained thankful to have returned safely. He often recounted his feeling of pride upon seeing the U.S. flag flying at the U.S. naval facility in Yokohama's harbor during his return trip to the U.S.
His son Brad Dierlam served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years. He said his father always carried a sense of gratitude to this country.
"Dad always understood anybody's individual talent," he said. "You'd see that sense of service from his reaction to them."
The family understood that the livestock feed chosen for animals directly affects their health and productivity. The family only sells products from companies they trust.
Wayne Dierlam began officiating basketball in the Army. He was a regular official on the high school basketball circuit in Victoria and surrounding areas in the 1970s and 1980s. One of his prized possessions was a signed picture of him with former championship winning Victoria High School girls basketball coach Jan Lahodny. She proclaimed him her favorite referee.
As a rancher, Dierlam was active in the beef industry and served in many capacities. He was an early member of the Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas and served as president of the Victoria County Crossroads Chapter on several occasions. He also served as the association’s state president for several terms.
These roles led him to Austin; Washington, D.C.; and Mexico; where he advocated in support of issues important to ranchers. These leadership positions led to his appointment to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board by the U.S. secretary of agriculture, based on the recommendation of then-House Agriculture Chairman Kika de la Garza.
Dierlam also believed in public service. He was elected Victoria County commissioner for Precinct 4 in 1998 and served for 12 years. As commissioner, Dierlam was pleased to have been involved with many issues important to the county including the improvement of roads and bridges, addressing the needs of Citizens Medical Center, renovation of the historic county courthouse, and responsible management of taxpayer funds.
Dierlam had been a member of or was active in the following groups: Knights of Columbus, Warrior's Weekend, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Catholic War Veterans, Korean War Veterans, the Victoria Livestock Show, South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, Farm Bureau, and Victoria Jaycees.
