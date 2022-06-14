Residents of Victoria must now limit how they water their lawns as the city of Victoria enters Stage II of its drought contingency plan.
Victoria Public Works Director Ken Gill said he hoped the city will see some rain before the summer is done.
“I deem it as critical, as no imminent rainfall is headed to the Guadalupe River basin,” Gill said. The city had been in Stage I of the plan since May. Stage I is triggered whenever the Guadalupe River falls below its normal level for a given time of year.
The drought contingency plan is a series of water conservation measures that the city is authorized to take during periods of decreased water availability. The plan is divided into stages of increasing restrictions that are initiated based on specific triggering criteria.
“This is a little early. This early in June, for us to be running into this,” Gill said. With residents reducing, he said the demands on water should be lessened.
From 1950 to 1956, the Great Plains and southwestern United States were hit hard by a drought known as “The Dry 50s.” Temperatures rose, and rainfall plummeted, causing crop yields to fall by half in some parts of the country. During this time, Texas experienced its most severe drought in recorded history, and by the end of the drought, 96% of the state’s counties had been declared federal disaster areas. The historic drought of the 1950s — the worst ever recorded in Texas — forced so many Texans off the land that it permanently transformed the state.
The city is now entering Stage II because low rainfall to the north of Victoria has caused the Guadalupe River flow to drop below 250 cubic feet per second, which is the triggering threshold for Stage II for this month. When the Guadalupe River is below this level, the city is not permitted to pump water from the river under its 1998 surface water permit, so reducing water usage is essential to ensure an adequate water supply.
The city is seeking authorization to continue pumping during the current period of low flow. However, Stage II of the drought contingency plan will continue regardless of whether this authorization is obtained.
Under Stage II of the plan, residents are required to limit certain types of nonessential water usage to the hours of 6-10 a.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight to avoid water loss through evaporation.
Activities that are limited to these times include using an automatic lawn sprinkler or hose-end sprinkler, filling pools and washing vehicles, although this restriction does not apply to commercial car washes and service stations. Residents can water their lawns with hoses at any time of day, as long as the hose has a positive shut-off nozzle.
In addition, residents are asked to voluntarily reduce water use for nonessential purposes and to practice water conservation measures.
The city will terminate Stage II restrictions and reenter Stage I of the drought contingency plan after the flow of the Guadalupe River rises above the Stage II threshold for a period of 14 consecutive days. Residents can water their lawns with hoses at any time of day, as long as the hose has a positive shut-off nozzle. A full list of Stage II restrictions can be found at victoriatx.gov/droughtplan. In addition, residents are asked to voluntarily reduce water use for nonessential purposes and to practice water conservation measures.
“Every little bit helps,” Gill said. “We have to reduce our use. It’s a tough one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.