Both of the candidates in Victoria’s Texas State Board of Education race have received significant amounts of campaign funding from out-of-state billionaire-funded political action committees, according to campaign finance reports.
PACs funded by Jim Walton, an Arkansas heir to the Walmart fortune, and Reed Hastings, the Californian CEO of Netflix, have spent over $206,000 on the District Two race, funding both LJ Francis, the Republican, and Victor Perez, the Democrat.
Charter Schools Now, a pro-charter school PAC, has donated to both candidates, spending $22,050 on Perez’s campaign in May and $3,904 on Francis’ in February.
The Freedom Foundation of Texas PAC, which also operates under the name Texans for Educational Freedom, spent over $99,000 on Francis’ campaign, while the Legacy 44 PAC spent over $80,000 on Perez’s.
The newly redrawn District Two stretches along the Gulf Coast from north of El Campo down to the U.S.-Mexico border, including virtually all of the Crossroads.
The 15-member State Board of Education is responsible for making rules and setting standards for Texas’ public schools, including setting curriculum standards and approving instructional materials like textbooks. Republicans currently hold a three member majority.
After a push from conservative state legislators earlier in September, it pressed for a planned overhaul of social studies standards to 2025, when the winners of the ongoing races would likely still be on the board.
Members serve four-year terms, and all 15 seats are up for election in 2022 after post-census redistricting, which a Texas Tribune analysis found would likely keep Republican seats in the majority.
Francis has run a campaign, which secured an endorsement from Gov. Greg Abbott in August, targeting “woke liberals” and so-called critical race theory, as well as touting his history as an immigrant from Jamaica.
Perez's campaign has focused on his experience in education and pro-teacher messaging.
Neither campaign responded to repeated requests for interviews by the Victoria Advocate in September, though Francis previously responded to questions about his campaign’s funding by saying PAC contributions went straight to voter contact efforts.
This year’s race is significantly better funded than the 2018 contest, which was won by incumbent Democrat Ruben Cortez. About $80,000 was spent on that race, while the 2022 contest has already garnered over $314,000 in funding, according to Transparency USA’s database.
Victoria’s State Board district race is not unique in its high spending, and PACs like the Freedom Foundation of Texas and charter schools now have spent significant amounts of money in other districts’ races as well, following the statewide trend of an increased focus on education politics.
The vast majority of the PACs spending that money are funded by a handful of people, according to their own finance disclosures filed with the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Charter Schools Now, for example, got most of its 2021 funding though a $450,000 donation from Walton, the self-described philanthropist, who is the 16th richest person in the world.
It is affiliated with the nonprofit Texas Public Charter Schools Association, which calls itself the “leading voice for Texas charter school leaders, parents, and students.”
Charter Schools Now spokesperson Brian Whitley said the PAC’s goal is to support candidates who would “treat charter schools fairly,” including both Francis and Garcia.
The state board plays a crucial role in the charter school world by reviewing the Texas Education Agency Commissioner’s recommendations for new charter schools, with the ability to veto said applicants.
In 2022, the bulk of Charter Schools Now’s funding came from four donations early in the year totaling $820,000 made by another PAC, named the Educational Equity PAC.
The Educational Equity PAC’s only funding in 2022 came from a $1,511,000 donation from Hastings, the Netflix CEO, who also donated $480,000 to the PAC in 2020.
That same year, it also received $180,000 from John Arnold, a billionaire former hedge fund investor who cut his teeth as a trader at Enron. Those donations from Arnold and Hastings are its only reported funding in Texas in the past three years.
The Educational Equity PAC donated $460,000 to the Legacy 44 PAC, which funds much of Perez’s campaign and also received $100,000 from Walton this year.
Legacy 44 claims to be “inspired by the Obama legacy” and works to elect Texas Democrats while focusing on education.
Unlike the other PACs, most of the funding for the Freedom Foundation of Texas, which heavily supported Francis’s campaign, comes from inside Texas. Major reported donors include James Leininger, a San Antonio physician and GOP donor, Richard Weekly, a Houston real estate developer and Christopher Zook, an executive at a Houston investment firm who directs the PAC.
Despite its heavy electoral spending, its website states the goal of “taking politics out of the classroom,” and says “liberal politics has taken root in our classrooms, and our children are being subjected to radical indoctrination, anti-American curriculum, and sexually explicit materials. Critical Race Theory and other Marxist teachings pose an immediate risk to our schools, our kids, and our future.”
Zook said in a statement they supported Francis because he’s “uniquely positioned to be a strong voice and advocate for parents and students, and remove political agendas from the classroom and get back to the basics.”