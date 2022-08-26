Victoria's school district board of trustees unanimously adopted a lowered property tax rate and new district budget for the 2022-23 year during its regular meeting Thursday night.
The tax rate is $1.0542 per $100 of property valuation, meaning a resident whose house is valued at $200,000 will pay about $2,108.40 in property taxes on that house, before any exemptions.
It's the district's lowest tax rate in about 30 years, according to Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer, and is about 11 cents less than the 2021-22 rate.
Whether or not someone will actually pay less in property taxes will also depend on any changes in their individual property values.
Funds raised by that property tax will go to pay for the district's newly adopted $125.5 million budget, which was first presented during a board meeting earlier in August.
The budget includes about $70 million for instruction, $2 million for security and $14 million for maintenance and operation, as well as $10 million for the district's debt service.
It was the first board meeting since the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings, which gave district a C, the same rating it received in 2019, the last year the TEA assigned ratings.
During the meeting, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd highlighted the fact that many schools in the district saw improvement over their 2019 rating, while also saying that there was room for improvement, including at the district level.
He explained the district remaining at its 2019 rating, despite multiple schools seeing improvement, as a function of how the TEA weighs test scores and the district's college, career and military readiness rating, which he said hasn't hit the state's baseline for certain letter grades despite improvement.
Shepherd also suggested that parts of the rating system were "somewhat unforgiving and not representative of the diversity of communities that we have throughout the state of Texas."
"That's not to say that we can't make progress. It's just that it affects us differently and that's why our score doesn't change on the district level," Shepherd said. "Doesn't mean we're going to quit, doesn't mean we're giving up, and we're certainly not making excuses, but I think an explanation is helpful."
The board also voted unanimously to establish a committed fund balance, which uses unspent money from previous years to fund technology projects, school safety improvements, roof and other maintenance, school bus replacement purchase and instructional initiatives.
In the final agenda item of the meeting, the board approved, with Brett Baldwin as the only opposing vote, a number of items including the sale of the former Mitchell school.
That vote also included approving contracts for supplies and maintenance services, hourly rates for school security guards, increasing long-term substitute pay rates and expanding the amount of district staff which receives certain stipends.
