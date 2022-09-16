The Victoria school district's board of trustees adopted the district's plan for evaluating teachers and a set of goals and objectives for the 2022-23 school year during its meeting Thursday night.

Superintendent Quintin Shepherd also told the board the district had passed a state security assessment at Smith Elementary on Thursday.

That assessment was the district's first of likely many this year.

The Texas Education Agency and Texas School Safety Center are aiming to conduct "intruder assessments" at 75% of schools across the state this year after directives by Gov. Greg Abbott over the summer.

During these assessments, someone attempts to enter a school without permission in order to test the school's security procedures.

"We're going to strive for 100%," Shepherd said during the meeting. "It's a great opportunity for us to continue to improve our safety," he added.

The adopted teacher evaluation plan, called the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System, lays out the calendar for teacher observations and conferences within the district.

The adopted improvement plan includes seven district-wide goals, as well as four goals for each district campus.

The district level goals focus on improving STAAR standardized test results and college, career or military readiness numbers, increasing the percentage of students who earn a technical certificate, enlist in the military, or get into a technical school, community college or university, as well as increasing staff engagement.

The board adopted those two plans, along with a handful of other procedural items, by a 5-2 vote with board members Bret Baldwin and Kathy Bell voting against the motion.

That vote came after another 5-2 vote along the same lines, on an unsuccessful motion from Baldwin to move the approval of the district improvement plan to a separate place on the agenda, where it would have been voted on separately.