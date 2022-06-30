The Victoria Independent School District's board of trustees approved Michael Kuhrt as the new deputy superintendent at a meeting on Thursday.
Kuhrt formerly was superintendent of the Wichita Falls school district and has worked in education for over 20 years, including at the Texas Education Agency and Education Service Center Region XIII.
As deputy superintendent, he will oversee the district's business, human resources, maintenance, technology, transportation and athletics efforts.
"I look forward to meeting staff, the community, and getting to work supporting campuses as we strive for every student to pursue their genius and find their 'and,'" Khurt said in a district news release.
He starts on July 5.
Khurt replaces Greg Bonewald, who left his post in Victoria in May to become superintendent in the Wimberley Independent School District.
In Thursday's meeting, the board also rescheduled its planned meetings to July 26 and Aug. 25, and called an additional meeting for Aug. 9.
Those meetings will be held in the district's administration building at 102 Profit Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.