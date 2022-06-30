The Victoria Independent School District's board of trustees hired Michael Kuhrt as the new deputy superintendent at a meeting on Thursday.

Kuhrt is the former superintendent of the Wichita Falls school district and has worked in education for over 20 years, including at the Texas Education Agency and Education Service Center Region XIII.

As deputy superintendent, he will oversee the district's business, human resources, maintenance, technology, transportation and athletics efforts.

"I look forward to meeting staff, the community, and getting to work supporting campuses as we strive for every student to pursue their genius and find their 'and,'" Khurt said in a district news release.

He starts work on Tuesday.

Khurt replaces Greg Bonewald, who left in May to become superintendent in the Wimberley Independent School District.

In Thursday's meeting, the board also rescheduled its planned meetings to July 26 and Aug. 25, and called an additional meeting for Aug. 9. Neither the board nor the agenda said why they were changing the dates.

Those meetings will be held in the district's administration building at 102 Profit Drive.