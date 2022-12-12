Victoria's school district board of trustees is set to consider creating a reinvestment zone for an incoming solar energy facility during their meeting Thursday.

Establishing the reinvestment zone is a formal necessity for granting a property tax abatement to Oriana Solar, the company planning to build a 240 MWdc power facility north of Victoria.

Oriana Solar is owned by Advanced Power, a Swiss energy company that said construction on the facility is set to begin in 2023, and that it's expected to power 34,000 homes when it becomes operational in 2024.

During the Thursday meeting, the school board will consider creating a set of criteria and guidelines for reinvestment zones, and consider the reinvestment zone itself, according to the meeting agenda.

It will also consider moving forward on a district HVAC project, which would be funded by federal COVID-19 relief money.

The board will also hear updates from RMA Architects about the progress in designing the new Mission Valley Elementary School.

During their last meeting, the board appointed two new members to the district’s Bond Oversight Committee, which oversees the $25.8 million bond funding the new Mission Valley school. The committee previously had two open positions.

It will also hear a report on how the district has fared so far on the state government's intruder detection audits, where a state official attempts to enter a school building without permission to test districts' security measures.

In September, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd told the board that the district had passed their first assessment, at Smith Elementary.

The last day of school for Victoria students and teachers before their winter break is Friday, which will be an early release day.