The Victoria Independent School District's board of trustees will hear updates from the district's administration on the Mission Valley bond project during a special called board meeting Monday night.
During the same meeting, the district's administration will also share information from a recent demographic study to get the ball rolling for the district's three-year zoning review.
The only action item on the board's agenda is to consider the 2022-23 superintendent evaluation tool.
Texas districts have the choice to either use an appraisal process set by the state or to make their own, as long as it includes evaluation of student performance and overall district performance, according to board President Mike Mercer.
Making their own allows the district and board to look at "things that arise in the middle of the year," Mercer said, like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victoria school district board meetings are held in the district's administration building at 102 Profit Drive.
The Monday meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m., is a special called meeting. The board's regular October meeting is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.