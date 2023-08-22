The Victoria school board approved a budget Monday night that strikes a compromise with members of the community who held concerns about tax rates.
Through months of constructing a budget to help reconcile new safety mandates, staff raises and other operational costs, the final product brought to trustees was one that did not include raises in property taxes nor a tax rate election in November. Still, it is a deficit budget.
"I'm willing to swallow it in order for us to move forward,” said board President Mike Mercer.
With 7-0 approval, trustees adopted a budget that comes with a more than $2 million deficit but also lowers the overall property tax rate by 24.84 cents.
In his 19th year as a superintendent, Quintin Shepherd said this is his first time putting forward a budget deficit. Still, the administrative leader said the negative figure comes with a silver lining to taxpayers.
"When (property owners) are looking at the reductions that they can see this year, they know that from the school district, they're getting everything they are due," Shepherd said.
Maintenance and operations costs included in the 2023-24 budget are set around $136 million, with expected revenue roughly $2.5 million less. The new budget carries a tax rate of $ 0.8058 per $100 valuation, a more than 23% decrease from the rate prior.
"I don't like a deficit budget," Mercer said. "I'm willing to stomach a deficit budget for this year. It means that we can continue to build trust and accountability with our community."
Mercer was echoed by others trustees and Shepherd, who said although the deficit is not ideal, the proposed budget seems like the best option.
A number of speakers during Monday's public comment session urged trustees to instruct the district to find funding for more significant raises for instructional staff. Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer has said at previous school board meetings this is a point of emphasis for administration, as the district would like to be more competitive in the area of teacher pay.
Although the adopted budget does not include a sweeping increase to educators' salaries, it does come with a 1% midpoint pay increase to staff.
The $2.5 million deficit reflects the district's added costs that came with a new state mandate brought forward from the state Legislature in the spring to up campus security measures this school year, a point noted by Trustee Mandy Lingle Wednesday night.
"We started our budget process in January, and this (mandate) came in at the end of May," Lingle said. "So am I super excited about our deficit budget? No, I'm not ... but I recognize we're going to have to roll up our sleeves and look for ways to redistribute funding."
On Wednesday, the board also took action to put together a subcommittee to review teacher and staff compensation going forward to focus on finding significant salary increases for teachers. The committee will include three trustees and be supported by administrational staff. Mercer said Lingle and fellow trustees Rick Jones and Kathy Bell will make up the committee.
Some trustees have said a deficit budget might not be a completely sound solution to a complicated, ever-evolving ledger like the district's annual budget of more than $130 million, but Wednesday's vote marked a compromise, which the superintendent said is the name of the game.
"That's the conversation," Shepherd said. "(It's) a series of tradeoffs to get closer to whatever vision it is that we're trying to accomplish collectively, and that's what we're working on."