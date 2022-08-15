The Victoria school district received a C rating in the Texas Education Agency school accountability ratings.
The rating were released Monday for the first time since 2019.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic put the agency’s accountability ratings — and everything else — on hold, the ratings were an annual assessment of Texas’ public schools and districts. During the pandemic, every school and district in the state was given a “not rated” label for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
Schools are assessed along three overall measures, student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps, which combine to provide the campus's overall score. Districts are rated based on the aggregate results of all their constituent schools.
The student achievement category is based on STAAR results, graduation rates and college, career, and military readiness.
School progress is based on improvement over past years, as well as its performance relative to campuses with similar percentages or economically disadvantaged students.
The closing the gap score uses similar measures as the other two domains, but breaks down the data to demonstrate any gaps along racial, ethnic, socioeconomic and other social lines.
VISD earned a C in all three of those categories.
On the individual campus level, Mission Valley Elementary, Vickers Elementary, and Schorlemmer Elementary all received an A rating.
Stroman Middle, Patti Welder Middle and Smith Elementary received “Not Rated - Senate Bill 1365” designations, meaning their scores fell below a C.
In previous years, these scores would have corresponded to a D or F rating, but in Senate Bill 1365 the state legislature decided these schools or districts would get the "not rated" label instead.
VISD also earned a C in the 2019 ratings. That year, only Vickers Elementary got an A rating, meaning the amount of VISD schools with an A tripled.
This is a developing story, check back later for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.