Victoria's school district is looking for community members interested in joining its zoning review task force, which will give community input on the process of determining which students go to which schools.

School district officials, including Superintendent Quintin Shepherd, said they don't anticipate significant changes to the district's attendance zoning.

District residents interested in serving can find the interest form on the district's website. They must fill out the form by Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

Task force members must attend all four of the meetings, which are currently scheduled for Nov. 8, Nov. 10, Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Members who miss a meeting would no longer be a part of the task force, according to Ashley Scott, the district's executive director of communications.

The task force will be charged with helping the district answer questions about the community's values, like which priorities to focus on while making zoning policy.

It will present its recommendations to the school board in early 2023.

As the zoning review process starts, Schorlemmer, Smith and Vickers elementary schools as well as Cade Middle School are over enrollment capacity or will be in coming years, according to a demographic review presented to the school board on Oct. 17.

Both district high schools and Chandler and Torres elementary schools are or will soon be within 10% of their enrollment capacity as well.