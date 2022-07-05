The Victoria school district is selling two of its old elementary school campuses, which formerly housed Guadalupe Elementary and the Mitchell School.
The district’s board of trustees voted to shutter these two schools, as well F.W. Gross Elementary and William Wood Elementary, during a controversial March 2019 board meeting where dozens of parents, students and residents protested against the closures.
The closures were a response to the dire financial situation that the district was facing at the time, with the board deciding 5-2 to merge elementary schools together to make the district more efficient with its funds.
Now, some of those former schools are up for sale. The district decided over the past year the best course was to put them on the market since they were mostly sitting unused, according to Ashley Scott, the district’s communications director.
The former Mitchell school, located next to Memorial Park in downtown Victoria, is one of the oldest buildings in Victoria. It was completed in 1902, initially as a three-story high school, but Victoria’s growth and a series of fires transformed it into a two-story elementary school and then a guidance center and alternative school.
After its closure, the district leased it out for use as a COVID-19 antibody treatment center.
Its time as a public school is now over for good, but some say its historical significance makes it a useful tool for Victoria’s economic development.
Jonas Titas, the president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, said he hopes whoever ends up purchasing the buildings preserves them.
“I would love for them to be reused,” he said.
Titas also said he thought the district’s move to sell the old campuses was a good thing, because it gives the private sector the chance to revitalize the property.
There are already some ideas for how its future owners might transform the old Mitchell campus.
In October 2021 the Victoria City Council adopted a master plan for downtown’s economic development, aiming to make the historic core of the city more vibrant. This plan mentions the Mitchell school property, suggesting it’s an opportunity to expand Victoria’s small-scale commercial activity.
“Opportunities exist for redevelopment of this site and rehabilitation of the building to function as a heritage museum, event center, or natural science museum, among other possibilities,” according to the plan. “The site is envisioned with small-scale commercial developments complete with outdoor seating to complement the new use on the property.”
Since the school is across the street from Memorial Park, the plan envisions the Mitchell property could also be a smaller park or recreation space.
However, at this point it’s not clear who might be interested in purchasing either of the former schools. The district is accepting bids for the properties until Aug. 8, and they will remain sealed until that deadline.
