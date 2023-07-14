The Victoria school district will hold a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide information to those interested in applying for the vacant school board seat.
The meeting will be at O’Connor ACE Elementary School, 3402 Bobolink St.
At the event, the district hopes to provide information about the application process, qualification requirements and what the position of school board trustee entails, according to a news release from the district.
The district opened applications on July 5 after long-time trustee Estella De Los Santos resigned the same day, citing a future conflict of interest as her son will soon intern with the district.
Working on a short time frame, the board decided to forgo a special election and fill the seat through appointment.
The board will review applications and appoint a qualified person to the position to serve the remainder of De Los Santos’ term, which ends in May 2024. The board wants to quickly fill the position by July 25 because trustees need to finalize the budget for the upcoming school year with district officials over the next six weeks.
Eligible applicants must be 18 years or older, must have lived in District 2 for at least six months, have U.S. citizenship, among other qualifications. Applications are available on the school district's website and must be submitted no later than noon July 20, to sheila.garcia@visd.net.