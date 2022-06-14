The Victoria school district held a job fair Monday as a part of its efforts to fill hundreds of open jobs before students return on Aug. 9.
Schools and administrative departments had tables set up in the district’s Career and Technology Institute’s mall for applicants to meet and visit with hiring managers from the district and different campuses.
Some applicants were hired and signed letters of intent on the spot. By 11 a.m., the district already had hired 10 people with many more filling out applications, according to the district’s Director of Secondary Professional and Paraprofessional Talent Steve Carroll. About half of those new hires were teachers, Carroll said.
The new hires were met with celebration. Their names and new positions were announced over the loudspeakers, and they got their photos taken in front of a custom district backdrop. Victoria West High School’s warrior mascot and cheerleaders were even in attendance to greet visitors.
The district had invited representatives from teacher certification programs, so that anyone with a bachelor's degree who visited the fair could start the process of getting the proper credentials to teach in the district.
These hiring efforts come as the district tries to find qualified applicants for about 380 open positions in the midst of a national and statewide teacher shortage.
If some of those positions are still unfilled when the school year starts, then the district will have to “make do as best as possible,” Tammy Nobles, the executive director of the district’s Talent Acquisition, Support and Retention department, said, though she emphasized that she believes it will not end up being an issue.
One of the district’s new hires was Barakah Hassell, who will begin teaching English at Victoria West High School in the fall.
Hassell said he was excited to get started teaching and that his goal was to help students enjoy reading and to make school more fun, as well as preparing them for the “real world.” He added that it felt “surreal” to get a job as a teacher.
Hassell chose to go into English because it was in high demand at multiple schools, he said, and because it played into his goal of trying to teach kids how to think.
“I think it’s very important for students to read, write, and think for themselves,” he said.
Teaching at Victoria West is a step toward Hassell's long-term goal of becoming a school counselor, which requires at least two years of classroom teaching experience, he said.
Isaiah Carrera, another job fair visitor, said he had come to the fair with an open mind to see whether anything caught his eye. He hadn't done any applications, he said, but he was looking for opportunities to help with younger kids.
Nobles said seeing all the new hires was an “incredible, exhilarating feeling.”
She also added the district was offering stipends to new hires. Professional staff, like teachers and administrators, get $3,000 while nonprofessional staff like custodians or teacher's aids get $1,500. Applicants who join after the school year starts would get a prorated stipend, Nobles said.
The district was hoping for at least 150 people to visit the fair, Carroll said.
Melody Murphy, another visitor to the fair, also said that wanting to work with kids was her main motivation for coming to the fair and wanting to work in education. She was planning on applying to be a teacher’s aid at a few different elementary schools in the district.
“I’ve always wanted to work with kids,” she said. “They bring a lot of joy.”
