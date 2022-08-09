Before the bell rang to officially end summer break, pop music blasted in the background of Shields Elementary School's drop-off area as parents gave their students one last hug or snapped one last photo for their scrapbooks Tuesday morning.
It was the first day of school for Victoria's school district, and the scene of teachers and administrators greeting families walking their student into school was as cheerful as it was busy.
Across Victoria, similar scenes unfolded at the district’s campuses as thousands of public school students met their teachers and found their new classrooms for the 2022-23 school year.
Shields’ elementary students said they were excited to get back to school on Tuesday.
“I’m excited to meet my new teacher,” Damyen Santana, 6, said as he arrived on the campus.
His sister, Sofia, was also quite excited, though for a slightly different reason than her brother.
“Big kids always lose their tooth!” she said, happily.
Cory Bena, the school’s assistant principal, agreed with the kids’ feelings about the first day of classes.
“It’s always an exciting time of year,” Bena said.
He added the new year was “always something to look forward to,” particularly meeting the school’s new faces.
He also said parents can sometimes struggle with sending their children back to school, which some of the Shields parents mentioned a little, as well.
Damyen and Sofia’s mother, Krysten Vele, was slightly more hesitant than the kids about the new year, but still happy to see them back in school.
“I wish we had a little more time with them, but they have to go come back and learn,” she said.
Another Shields parent, Zach Salazar, said sending his 6-year-old son Ben to first grade in a new school was “a little overwhelming,” but still exciting.
Later in the day, as yellow buses and crossing guards once again popped up all over Victoria’s roads and street corners, kids started to trickle out of schools across the city.
In the south of Victoria, lines of vehicles stretched out past Hopkins Elementary School, full of parents waiting to pick up their kids and hear about the first day.
With Day 1 out of 180 under their belts, Hopkins’ students said they enjoyed the start of the year.
“It was really good. I had a lot of fun,” 9-year-old Erica Taylor said about her first day in the fourth grade. “I liked answering all the questions.”
Third grader Kayme Carlin had a more gastronomical set of priorities, saying her favorite part of the day was "how they had orange chicken for lunch."
Even some of the school's youngest students had kept busy during the day. Romeo Sanchez's first day of kindergarten had a busy schedule full of coloring, playing on the playground and watching a movie, he said.
Hopkins Principal Leandra Hill's take on the first day was similar to Erica's.
“The first day was awesome. The teachers did well. The kids did well, ” she said while directing traffic into the pick-up loop in front of the school under a sweltering sun. “The first day is always the longest.”
Hill was cheerfully optimistic about the rest of the 179 until next summer.
“It’s going to be a great year,” she said.
