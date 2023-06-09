Victoria’s John and Emma Andruss will be competing in the Texas Water Safari for the second time.
The Texas Water Safari markets itself as the world’s toughest canoe race, and it’s hard to argue with that. Competitors race across 264.7 miles from San Marcos to Seadrift via the San Marcos and Guadalupe rivers. In the best of conditions, the race is a challenging one.
The year 2022 brought anything but the best of conditions to competitors last June. Low water levels across the river made it difficult for all competitors. Fewer than half of the teams who began the race finished it.
“Not everyone is willing to attempt this challenge,” the brother said. “We like taking those challenges that aren’t common and just seeing how far we can push ourselves.”
A year ago, John Andruss, 19, and Emma Andruss, 25, did not think much of entering the Texas Water Safari. For the two of them, a canoe race that spans over 260 miles is just about par for the course. The two regularly participate in endurance based events such as Spartan Races, half marathons, 5Ks and 10Ks. For the Andruss siblings to want to get in the water and give this a shot is far from unusual.
“Last year we made an impulse decision to sign up about a month before the race, we had that excitement for about a month, but now we’ve had a whole year building up to it, so it’s amplified much more,” John Andruss said. “There have been so many people that have told us they’re ready for us to finish, and they’re going to be cheering us on.”
The result of the siblings' "impulse decision" to enter the Texas Water Safari led them to an undesired result. They said they were overpacked and underprepared for the rigors of the journey, combine that with conditions being far worse than usual and the Andruss team were in the majority and did not finish the race.
“I look back and wonder a year ago what in the world we were thinking,” Emma Andruss said. “That was part of the fun of doing it for the first time, but now this year with all of the preparation, we’re excited, confident and ready to go.”
This year, the Andruss siblings will not be taking on this challenge blindly. Over the course of the past year, they have scouted out the water for this race, and as it’s gotten closer they’ve started to take note of where the challenges lie.
“At this point, we’ve seen the whole track or pretty close to the whole track, so we’re going into this eyes wide open,” Emma Andruss said. “Of course there are things that we can’t control but we’ve seen as much as we can see and we’re as prepared as we can be.”
The Andrusses made it just 20 miles last year before falling victim, only clearing the first checkpoint. They also lost their boat in the process and assumed it was never to be found, until they got a call saying someone had found it. They were able to get the boat back, restore it, and now they’re taking it into the water once again, and they fully intend to cross the finish line in the same boat.
Falling short of the finish line last year is something that has stuck with the Andruss siblings. They knew it would be challenging, but the heat, low water levels and low visibility at night proved to be too much to overcome for the first-time competitors in this event. This time around the siblings are confident they will row to the finish line.