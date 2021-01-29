Artwork by two Victoria ISD students has been selected for the Texas Youth Art Month exhibit during the month of March, including display at the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum and in the Lower Rotunda of the State Capitol Building.
Minh-Tam Nguyen Le
8th Grade
Stroman Middle School
Art Teacher: Kristopher Jorgensen
Amber Short
12th Grade
Victoria East High School
Art Teacher: Candace Coyle
“For these students to compete at this high level during such a difficult time is a great accomplishment,” said Victoria school district Visual Art Facilitator Sarah Ardner. “Also, thank you to their art teachers for their support and guidance while navigating through many challenges.”
Normally, in March the student artists would be honored at an awards ceremony and reception at the museum, but those plans have not yet been released for 2021. However, it is still planned that the Office of the First Lady of Texas will select pieces from this exhibit to be showcased in the Governor's Business Office for one year. Artwork by Torres Elementary student Nicholas Pena was chosen for display in the Governor’s Gallery last year.
March is Youth Art Month, a nationally recognized program that emphasizes the value of art education for all children, encourages support for quality school art programs, and promotes the importance of art appreciation for all people. Sponsored in Texas by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA), the state has been a leader in Youth Art Month celebrations since the program began in 1961.
