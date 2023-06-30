The end of June brought two major U.S. Supreme Court decisions that significantly impact the country’s college system and communities.
On Thursday, the court went against more than 50 years of legal precedence when a 6-3 vote struck down affirmative action in college admissions. The following day, another 6-3 split blocked President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan.
Students and administrators at the University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College shared their thoughts in the wake of the court’s rulings.
Student debts stays unpaid
In the Friday morning debt relief ruling, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote in his opinion that the administration may not “re-write (the) statute from the ground up,” believing Biden’s proposal to be an overstep.
Some students at UHV — like senior and Student Life President Zoey Espinoza — who support debt relief might disagree with the chief justice. Espinoza said that many have few options to pay for school and are forced to take on debt.
Had the court had not struck down the plan, Americans could have received up to $20,000 in forgiveness for student debt. Department of Education data shows the price of attending a university full time rose by 180% between 1980 and 2020.
UHV junior Adrian Ayala tried to pay out of pocket and avoid exorbitant debt, but was recently forced to leave school. He said he is not able to afford college and some newly sprung family responsibilities. Because of his current situation, Ayala said he’s opted to pursue a career in the U.S. Army and later use the GI Bill rather than sign up for student loans.
“I really do think forgiveness is a good thing,” Ayala, who doesn’t currently have any loans himself, said. “The (debt) thing is really one reason I’m getting out of college.”
Espinoza said that the court ruling hurt more for students like some of her friends who will likely have debt for decades.
“It’s really bad. It’s crazy,” Espinoza said. “My friend just graduated … and said she’s going to have like around $60,000 (of debt) . . . (another) said he’s going to finish paying off school in like 20 years.”
On Friday afternoon, Biden said his administration will shift efforts to using the Higher Education Act as a route to student debt forgiveness.
Court strikes down affirmative action in admissions offices
On Thursday, a 6-3 vote determined the consideration of race in college admissions offices violates the Constitution, outlawing affirmative action at more that 100 schools.
In Texas, UT-Austin was the only public university considering race in admissions. Still, many colleges and universities voice a commitment to diversity or institute policies in support of student equity.
Victoria College holds an “open-door” admissions policy, but in the wake of the Thursday decision, its president, Jennifer Kent, released the following statement to the Advocate:
“Victoria College welcomes and supports all students as they seek the knowledge and skills needed for the college and career pathways of their choice,” Kent said. “As an open-admissions community college, (VC) is committed to fair treatment, access, opportunity, and advancement for all students. We are equally committed to identifying and eliminating barriers in the earning of college credentials, particularly in fields of high economic value. These commitments guide our work as we remain focused on our vision of improving lives and strengthening communities.”
While UHV does not consider race in its admissions process, the school does have a Diversity and Race Task Force, whose work includes providing advice regarding recruitment to “reach diverse candidate pools and eliminate selection biases.”
Chance Glenn, UHV provost and vice president for academic affairs, shared the following statement following the court’s ruling:
“The UHV community and student body has always been diverse and inclusive, and we have always done what is in the best interests of our students,” Glenn said. “We will continue to serve and support all of our UHV community to the best of our abilities, and we welcome all to our campus.”
According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, about 70% UHV’s student body was not White in Fall 2021.