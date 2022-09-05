The Victoria Fire Department is expected to name a new fire marshal during Tuesday's meeting.
Daron Lewis is expected to be introduced as the new fire marshal, replacing Tom Legler. The role of the city fire marshal's office is fire prevention in the city.
They wish to succeed in fire prevention, education and investigations. Lewis comes to Victoria from the Lake Jackson Fire Marshal's Office where he was the assistant fire marshal.
Lewis has several years experience in law enforcement and holds a master's degree in public administration from Wayland Baptist University.
Fire prevention includes inspections, plan reviews, public education and code enforcement. The fire marshal’s office is responsible for determining the origin and cause of fires within the city limits.
The fire marshal’s office is managed by the fire marshal/assistant fire chief and has four full-time employees who are responsible for fire inspections and investigations and public education programs. Inspectors/investigators are multidisciplined, holding certifications as peace officers, emergency medical technicians, fire inspectors, firefighters, investigators, hazardous materials technician, and SUAS pilots, who fly unmanned aircraft.
City fire marshals in Texas typically straddle the line between law enforcement and fire fighting. Fire marshals in Texas serve as law enforcement, responsible for arson investigations, juvenile fire setter programs and code enforcement.
Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said the department was excited to welcome Lewis to the fire marshal's office.
"He has a great leadership style where he sits back and listens to everything," Fox said. "Then he makes a judgement. I'm really excited about his enthusiasm."
Fox said Lewis wanted to make what the fire marshal's office does known to the community. Fox said by working both the law enforcement and fire department aspects of a case, it makes for a interesting job.
"It takes a very unique individual to wear both hats," Fox said.
The city is expected to approve and adopt the budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. The total budget amount is $183,131,658.
The city council meeting will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at 107 W. Juan Linn St.
