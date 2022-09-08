Fans of film flock to Cannes, France, and Park City, Utah, to admire movie after movie, but this month, Victoria will be the place to go see scenes on the big screen.
The Viva Texas Film Festival will run from Sept. 16-18. The inaugural event recognizes the work of Hispanic filmmakers, some of whom are Crossroads locals.
Karissa Winters and Claire Santellana co-founded the festival. The event needed a platform and a cause, Winters said, and what that would be soon become clear for the organizers.
"Victoria has a lot of Hispanic filmmakers," Winter said. "We not only want the audience to see their movies, but get to know them, as well."
The festival kicks off on the 16th with a double feature at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Beginning at 8 p.m., attendees can view John Pablo Gonzalez's "Dos Estaciones" and Joshua Schultz's "Americana."
A variety of locally-made shorts, such as "Swack and Hairy" by Joshua Santellana Sr. and "Cherry Bowl," a film by students of the Crossroads Art House, will be shown at the 120 Main Place. "Swack and Hairy" will premiere during the Animated Shorts block at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 17, while "Cherry Bowl" will be featured around 3:15 p.m. the next day.
Santellana said the animated shorts block will provide the most "kid-friendly" experience, as the majority of the other films are rated for mature audiences.
In addition to showcasing films made by Crossroads residents, the festival will include Hollywood movies with Hispanic cultural themes, such as "Desperado" and "Frida," which both feature actors Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek.
"Frida," which highlights the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, will start rolling at the Welder Center around 4 p.m. on Sept. 17. Film fans can catch "Desperado" at the Welder Center on Sept. 18 starting at 3 p.m.
Throughout the festival, organizers will be handing out several awards. Most will recognize the top film in each category featured at the event, such as Best Narrative and Best Documentary Short.
Santellana said one of the most prominent honors next weekend is the Viva Los Artistas Award, which will go to a local filmmaker or actor.
The film festival would not be possible without the assistance of corporate sponsors and the group of 30 volunteers and staff, who cover everything from event planning to graphic design, Santellana said.
"The city of Victoria is helping us with the logistics," Santellana said. "That would include managing traffic near the event sites and providing a plan for trash pickup, because we want to keep things clean."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.