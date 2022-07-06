The Victoria City Council approved the purchase of land for a new public safety headquarters at Tuesday evening's meeting.

The city will use the 32-acre property at Main Street and Airline Road to house Victoria police, Victoria fire administrators, Victoria court officials and 911 dispatchers. The property at 2501 N. Main St. will be purchased for $750,000 from Jumping World USA in Houston. There will be a 911 communications tower at the site. The police will have on site detention facilities there, as well.

"The existing public safety facilities are inadequate, unsafe and outdated," Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said to the Council.

The project is estimated to be completed by the late summer of 2025. Mayor Jeff Bauknight said the existing police facilities were incredibly crammed.

"We definitely needed it," Bauknight said after the decision. "It's long overdue."

The current headquarters are located at Victoria’s City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St. The new headquarters will occupy a two-story building on 14 acres. Garza said the remaining property, which is within the flood plain, might be used by city Parks & Recreation. Because the location is near downtown, Garza said it was the best option. The city hopes that they will identify a planner by October and have a plan to guide them by June 2023.

In September 2023, the council will likely approve the budget expenditure for construction of the facility, Garza said to the council. Under the city's 20-year plan, Garza said the facility would be able to accommodate more people.

"There are spatial needs for the future," Garza said. "The staff has outgrown city hall."

He said there should be an increase of 163 sworn officers within that 20-year time frame. The fire department would need a 27% increase in spatial needs. The municipal court staff would need to add 122 employees within that time frame.

In other action, the council had the second reading of a proposed ordinance relating to the purchase of stolen catalytic converters.

The ordinance passed on first reading during the June 21 Council meeting. Due to the precious metals of rhodium, palladium, and platinum contained in catalytic converters, the National Insurance Crime Bureau has reported the claims of catalytic converters thefts rose nationally from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020.

Victoria had a total of 95 catalytic converters thefts in 2021, but as of May 24 they already had 65 reported stolen and are projected to have 174 by the end of the year. This is an 83% increase over 2021.

City staff recommended adopting an ordinance focused on the possession of cut or unbolted catalytic converters, which is a common method to remove the catalytic converters during the theft. By implementing such an ordinance, officers will be able to take enforcement action, greatly reducing these thefts. Any person who shall intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence, violate any provision of this article shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be fined in an amount not less than $500.

After the third hearing on the ordinance, it is scheduled to be adopted.